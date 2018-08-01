This is the FULL LIST of the most and the least educated Members of Parliaments in the 12th Parliament - Some have only certificates

Thursday September 13, 2018 - Parliament has published the Curriculum Vitae (CVs) of all legislators which include details of their educational backgrounds.





The list has revealed that a third of the MPs, which translates to 116 MPs either have a diploma or certificate.





According to the list, most MPs bypassed acquiring a diploma and enrolled for degree courses in overseas universities with questionable reputations.





Here is the full list of the most educated MPs with some pursuing PhDs and Masters degrees;-





1. Prof Zadoc Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu)





2. Malulu Injendi (Malava)





3. Korei ole Lemein (Narok South)





4. Wilson Kipngetich (Chesumei).





5. Makau Mulu (Kitui Central)





6. Lilian Gogo (Rangwe )





7. Mutunga Kanyutha (Tigania West)





8. Christine Ombaka (Siaya)





9. Tecla Tum (Nandi)





10. Pamela Ochieng’ (Migori)





Full list of least educated MPs with only diplomas and certificates;-





1. Ruiru MP Kingara Ngang’a





2. Nominated MP Ibrahim Sahal





3. Kajiado Woman Representative Teyia Janet





4. Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati





5. Jane Wanjuki of Embu





6. Alfa Miruka of Bomachoge Chache





7. Geoffrey Omuse of Teso South



