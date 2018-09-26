This is exactly why KILONZO JNR almost died in Nandi-He SWALLOWED big of piece meat that almost chocked him to death

Wednesday September 26, 2018 -Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior caused a scare among Kenyans after he collapsed abruptly while on tour of Nandi County.





According to sources, Mutula collapsed after he was chocked by a piece of meat that he was eating in Nandi.





The source revealed that the young senator had just finished the morning session at the Nandi County Assembly before he went for an early lunch.





He was eating meat before a piece stuck in his throat before the Senator started gasping for air as the meat chocked him.





First aid was administered immediately on the Senator before being rushed to Kapsabet hospital before being transferred to Eldoret.





Luckily, the good doctors at the hospital managed to pull out the large piece of meat that had threatened the life of Senator Mutula Kilonzo.





Doctors also ruled that he was out of danger after the chocking incident.



