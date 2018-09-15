This is the end of UHURU and RUTO! UHURU’s former adviser, KUTTUNY, reveals as he says the DP will watch State House from TV in 2022

Monday September 24, 2018 - Cherangany MP, Joshua Kuttuny, has warned that the Jubilee Government risks becoming unpopular for overtaxing poor and struggling Kenyans.





Speaking yesterday, Kuttuny revealed that the 8% on fuel and petroleum products that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, forced down Kenyans’ throats last week, will be their end.





According to Kuttuny, who is also former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s adviser, no Government remains popular when it targets the downtrodden mwananchi as it seeks to finance projects, with some billions pilfered.





“As legislators we have a hard time explaining ourselves to the people who look up to us for assistance.”





“Kenyans are suffering already because of hard economic times and the last thing they need is an additional burden to bear," said Kuttuny.





“If Uhuru and Ruto want to succeed, they should go back to the drawing board and seek ways to bring down cost of living, otherwise they are done,” he added.



