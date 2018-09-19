These is are the BOLD MPs who have defied UHURU and RAILA on 8% VAT on fuel-To vote NO on UHURU’s proposal on Thursday

Wednesday September 19, 2018 -President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal to effect the 8% VAT on fuel and petroleum products seems to have divided political parties right in the middle.





Legislators are expected to debate and vote for or against the President's proposals tomorrow.





Whilst majority of MPs have vowed to support the 8% VAT, some have differed vehemently with the proposal and have vowed to shoot down the President’s reservations.





The MPs have openly said they will vote with the Kenyan people and not allow themselves be party to a regime which is over taxing Kenyans.





Paul Ongili, alias Babu Owino - ODM MP, Embakasi East





Paul Abuor - ODM MP, Rongo





Mark Nyamita - ODM MP, Uriri





Daniel Maanzo - Wiper MP, Makueni





Mohammed Ali, alias Jicho Pevu - Independent MP, Nyali





Peter Kaluma - ODM MP Homa Bay Town





Didmus Baraza- Jubilee MP, Kimilili





Omboko Milemba- MP, Emuhaya





T J Kajwang- ODM MP, Ruaraka



