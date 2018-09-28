This is the agreement that could send RAILA ODINGA into political oblivion in 2022-He thought 2022 will never come

Friday September 28, 2018 -ODM leader Raila Odinga may never contest for the Presidential seat in 2022 if the agreement he made during the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA) if anything to go by.

This is according to a clause in the NASA power-sharing deal which bars Raila Odinga from running for Presidency in 2022 if he decides to renew the agreement between him and the other principals.

“In the event of the renewal of the coalition agreement for a further term of five years, the coalition’s Presidential candidate in the August 2017 elections shall not be eligible for nomination as a Presidential candidate,” read the clause.

A section of ODM NASA leaders allied to Raila Odinga have urged him to trash the pre-election deal with Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula and go for the Presidency in 2022, but with the new revelation, things may not turn out as expected.