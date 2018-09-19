This is ABOMINATION: See what Sharon Otieno did to Hellen Obado and her son Tito – She may have been killed because of this!!

Wednesday September 19, 2018-

It is now obvious that the slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, was a real gold digger who was planning to wreck the family of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.





Sharon, 26, was having a secret affair with the governor but when she became pregnant she became more open and started bragging to Obado’s wife Hellen and her son Tito Obado.





Two weeks before she was killed, Sharon entered into Obado’s house in the outskirts of Migori town and announced to the family that she was expecting a baby boy and the father of the child is the governor.





She also took photos of her belly and sent them on Whatsapp to the governor’s kids to remind them of a soon to be born brother .





Sharon’s habit is said to have angered Hellen Obado who is believed to have hired assassins to eliminate her and dump her body in Kodera Forest, Homa Bay county.





On Wednesday, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers summoned Hellen over the student death.



