This hopeless KIKUYU LADY’s cry to UHURU over the rising cost of living is going viral (VIDEO)

- This Kikuyu lady’s cry of anguish to President Uhuru over the rising cost of living is going viral on social media.





Most Kenyans especially the poor, who are the majority, are struggling to put food on the table after the Government implemented the 16% VAT increase on fuel.





This has further tightened the noose on the necks of most Kenyans who were barely eking a living.





“Tunaekea wapi hii inchi, Tutahama ama tutafanya nini? Ama watuweke kwa lorry watumwage kule watatumwaga” she posed.





This lady narrated how she woke up very early in the morning to vote for Uhuru and beseeched him to intervene over the current sorry state of affairs.





Watch the video below.



