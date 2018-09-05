This guy’s post on social media after his aunty died is going viral - We should do this corrupt Kenyan politicians (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 08:51
Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - When a person dies, it is like all his/ her flaws and evil deeds are forgotten and they become saints from the eulogies you may have come across.
However, this guy has deviated from the norm and called a spade a spade after his aunty passed on.
The guy took to social media to post a message for the deceased and the post has gone viral.
It’s high time we stopped canonizing thieves and murderers especially Kenyan politicians.
See the post below.
