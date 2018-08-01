This guy was hospitalized after drinking a full bottle of Dry Gin within seconds, he is stupid (Watch VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - This stupid University student was rushed to hospital after he drunk a full bottle of dry gin within seconds.

He had placed a bet with his friends and so he had to prove them wrong.

He drunk the lethal gin within 20 seconds and then collapsed.

His friends were forced to rush him to hospital.

