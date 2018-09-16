This guy stole police uniform from his cop friend and started harassing innocent people and asking for bribes (PHOTO).

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - A 22 year old man from Kisumu has been arrested after he stole a police uniform from his cop friend and started harassing innocent people.





The suspect by the name Clinton Otieno Nyanjwa was arrested in Kisumu’s CBD asking for bribes while dressed in police gear which belongs to his close friend who works as a cop.





According to the police officer, Clinton went to his house and stole the uniform when he was asleep.





Here’s a photo of the suspect.