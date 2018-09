This guy dancing sensually with a SEXY LADY at the beach has left men salivating (VIDEO)

Saturday, September 22, 2018

- This

guy

dancing sensually with a sexy lady will leave Team Mafisi green with envy.





From the clip, the tall dark guy and the sexy lass pull amazing moves to an infectious afro beat tune.





The lady’s flawless melanin rich curvy body has left men rushing for a glass of water.





And yeah, they can dance.





Watch the video below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST

Credit: @ Tunde Ednut