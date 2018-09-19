This guy and his sexy wife are celebrating after reaching their goal of travelling to 100 countries in 5 years (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 19, 2018- This amazing couple, Dr. Sheba and Ronnie Dunston, have just reached their goal of visiting 100 countries in five years.





The American couple has been documenting their baecation with romantic photos from each and every country they have visited.





Some of the countries they have visited include Russia, Cuba, Canada, Bosnia, Maldives, Colombia and India.





Taking to Instagram after travelling to their 100th country, Mauritius, Dr. Sheba wrote.





“We made it to Mauritius??!!! Our 100th Country visited together, with my beautiful Melanin Queen? Dr. Sheba. (@getfitwithdrsheba )





“This moment is so bittersweet. We never thought we would accomplish this goal in so little time, especially with both of us working full time jobs, 40+ hrs a week.





“We had no sponsors, no donations, no travel agents, no one to help us, all we had was each other. We knew we wanted to travel the world, at least half of it, but after looking into the cost of travel we are like OMG this is EXPENSIVE.





“How are we going to do this? Being entrepreneurs at heart, we tried to figure out how we can make most of our travel FREE ?.





“After all KNOWLEDGE is the key to all SUCCESS stories. So we sat, strategized and developed what we like to call "The Tricks to Travel."





“Using points, miles, and strategic systems, we were able to visit 100 countries together in 5yrs.'





