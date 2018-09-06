This classic cartoon by GADO illustrates how UHURU/ RUTO are ‘killing’ Kenyans (PHOTO)

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - This classic cartoon by renowned political cartoonist, Godfrey Mwampembwa better known as Gado, perfectly captures the current sorry state of affairs in Kenya.





Kenyans are up in arms over the increasing cost of living precipitated by the implementation of the 16%VAT on fuel.





Instead of curbing rampant corruption, the Government has resorted to tax Kenyans to their graves and this cartoon succinctly illustrates this madness.





Gado has been sharing his works on social media after he was fired by Daily Nation for his strong political views.