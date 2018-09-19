This beautiful LADY has the most unique name in the world and the story behind it is interesting (LOOK)

Wednesday, September 19, 2018- This beautiful lady has arguably the most unique name in the world.

The Lady from Namibia took to twitter to explain the meaning behind her unique handle.

The lady whose handle is @21_03_90 with the display name Twenty-One stated that her handle is actually her real name.

She revealed that her parents named her Twenty-one March Ninety which is the date Namibia got Independence.

When asked if people call her independence, she said people call her Twenty-one or March or Independence though she hates it.

