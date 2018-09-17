This beautiful LADY claims she is 54-years old but nobody believes her - She looks sweet 16 (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 08:18
Monday, September 17, 2018 - This beautiful lady is celebrating her 54th birthday but nobody believes it because she looks like a teenager.
This is Anita Champion, a famous fitness coach and personal trainer living in the US.
Besides working out, her good genes contribute to her youthful appearance.
Well, she must be drinking from the fountain of youth.
Check out her photos in the next page.
