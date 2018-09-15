This awe-inspiring video is going viral on social media - You need to see it (WATCH)

Monday, September 24, 2018 - This video of a father working out with his adorable toddler son is going viral on social media.





In the awe-inspiring video, the adorable boy watches his dad go through the paces and tries to copy him and it’s just heart-melting.





Besides keeping fit, the father is also bonding with the little guy.





This also shows that kids copy what they see faster than what you tell them or teach them and parents should be careful on what they do in front of their kids.





Watch the video below.







