This amazing boy from Kisii has wowed Kenyans with his knowledge of the EPL - (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - This boy from Kisii County has wowed Kenyans with his knowledge of the English Premier League.

The boy was filmed by a football fan and shared the video online and it has gone viral.

The boy is clearly a football enthusiast and a keen follower of the popular EPL.

He can name the squads of the big four teams in the EPL from Chelsea to Manchester United without hesitation.

This kid can make a great sports commentator if he gets a mentor in the industry.

Watch the video below.

