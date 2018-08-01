This amazing boy from Kisii has wowed Kenyans with his knowledge of the EPL - (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 11:18
This boy from Kisii County has wowed Kenyans with his knowledge of the English Premier League.
The boy was filmed by a football fan and shared the video online and it has gone viral.
The boy is clearly a football enthusiast and a keen follower of the popular EPL.
He can name the squads of the big four teams in the EPL from Chelsea to Manchester United without hesitation.
This kid can make a great sports commentator if he gets a mentor in the industry.
Watch the video below.
