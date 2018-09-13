Thirst for education, this 1st yr student was escorted to UoN by his father in a bicycle, touching PHOTOs.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 06:22
Thursday, September 13, 2018 - A 1st year student at University of Nairobi has touched the hearts of many Kenyans after he was spotted being escorted by his father in a bicycle while reporting to UoN, Kikuyu campus.
Since his parents had no money to hire a car, he carried his goods in a bicycle.
Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, is looking for the young man to sponsor his education.
Check out these photos that have gone viral.
The Kenyan DAILY POST