Thirst for education, this 1st yr student was escorted to UoN by his father in a bicycle, touching PHOTOs.

, , , , 06:22


Thursday, September 13, 2018 - A 1st year student at University of Nairobi has touched the hearts of many Kenyans after he was spotted being escorted by his father in a bicycle while reporting to UoN, Kikuyu campus.

Since his parents had no money to hire a car, he carried his goods in a bicycle.

Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, is looking for the young man to sponsor his education.

Check out these photos that have gone viral.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 7 football matches with a 90% success rate - Make easy money.

Thursday, September 13, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their lik...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno