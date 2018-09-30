Things getting hotter for JACQUE MARIBE’S killer fiancé, JOWI, as police reveal he attempted suicide after killing MONICA

Sunday September 30, 2018 -Joe Irungu, popularly known as Jowi, attempted to commit suicide after slitting the throat of Monica Kimani at Kilimani Apartment.





This was revealed by police investigating the murder of Monica, who has since been buried.





According to detective, Jowi, a boyfriend of TV girl Jacque Maribe, who was also arrested in connection with the murder of Monica, allegedly shot himself immediately after committing the murder in a suicide attempt.





He turned the gun on himself at Jacque Maribe’s house in Lang'ata, Nairobi, moments before he was arrested.





The gun used in the alleged suicide attempt was found by the detectives in one of the three houses the suspect had reportedly visited.





The owner of the gun in question, identified as Brian Kassaine Spira, was also arrested and is now in police custody alongside Irungu and Maribe.





Reports also indicate that the detectives also discovered partially burnt clothes behind one of the houses searched in Lang'ata.



