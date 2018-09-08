Things are turning ugly for killer GOVERNOR OBADO-See what he has done that proves he murdered SHARON OTIENO

Saturday September 8, 2018 -Migori Governor Okoth Obado has sought the services of top criminal lawyer Cliff, Ombeta , following the murder of 26-year-old Rongo University student Sharon Otieno .





Speaking today at during the autopsy of Sharon where he was present, Ombeta confirmed that he was representing the interest of Governor Obado during a post-mortem.





“We are here to represent his interest as the post-mortem is about to be conducted then from there they will direct on the way forward," Ombetta stated.





Obado is suspected to have hired goons to kidnap Sharon and murder her in cold blood after their illicit affair turned sour.





Lawyer Cliff Ombeta is a seasoned criminal defense lawyer who has represented many people accused of serious crimes seeking to prove their innocence in court.





By hiring Ombeta, it is obvious that things are not getting any easier on Governor Obado.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



















