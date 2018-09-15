These SEXY LADIES were spotted in a club KISSING passionately – Men are trash (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:57

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - This video of two ladies kissing and embracing each other in a club has left tongues wagging.

The daring ladies seemed to be in their own world and didn’t seem to care about who was watching them.

They were having a good time as other revelers watched from a distance.

This is common in most uptown clubs where lesbians don’t shy away from expressing themselves.

Watch the video below.

 The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Tunde Ednut

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno