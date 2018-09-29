These photos are going viral on social media for obvious reasons-don’t give up on love guys! (LOOK)

, , , 10:25

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Saturday, September 29, 2018-These photos of a couple that has been married for decades but still look very much in love  are wowed many.

Meet Marvin ,70, and his love wife Wanda, 67. 

 They have  been married for 47 years and beat cancer twice.

This is so refreshing given that we are living an era where marriages end before they even begin in earnest.


True love is indeed a powerful marvel.

Check out the awe-inspiring photos below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno