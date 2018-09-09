These Fishermen in Mombasa are using condoms for protection - but not in the way you think (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 03:49
Sunday, September 09, 2018- These fishermen in Mombasa are using condoms for protection-but not during sex.
It appears latex has a ton of applications and protecting you from deadly diseases and accidental set of twins, is just a tip of the iceberg.
These creative folks are using condoms to make their phones waterproof so they can call for help when they encounter bad weather.
Watch the video below.
