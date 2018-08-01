These are the four men in Rift Valley making RUTO’s 2022 Presidency dream turn into a real nightmare - He will watch State House from TV

Friday September 7, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto will most likely be a front runner in the 2022 Presidency having declared his intention to occupy State House and is working hard towards it.





However, his journey to State House is not all that rosy and smooth as some politicians, especially those from his own Rift Valley backyard, are hell-bent on making sure he does not get there.





According to pundits, MPs Silas Tiren (Moiben), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany of Soy could deliberately or unconsciously make the DP's smooth transition to State House difficult through their utterances and actions.





Keter, for example, has been Ruto's popular critic who has been vocally campaigning against the DP, terming him as a negative representation of the Kalenjin people and who is creating more enemies than friends from the community.





Tiren, Sudi and Kositany have all questioned the DP’s leadership style and wondered if he would make a good President.





“Keter and Tiren camouflage their criticism with problems facing the people which works for them and is worthy being countered.”





“The constructive criticism may also lead to more goodies to trickle to the people in this region and may also work against those opposing Ruto in 2022," said political commentator, Philip Chebunet.



