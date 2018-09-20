The story behind this public Park in South Korea decorated with giant PENIS carvings is interesting (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 20, 2018- This park in South Korea is called Haesindang Park but has been aptly christened as "Penis Park".

So what is the inspiration behind this madness?

Well, legend has it that the park is in memory of a young virgin woman whose fisherman lover left her on a rock while he caught fish at nearby sea and she was swept away by a storm.

Following her death, the villagers could no longer catch fish, so they built giant wooden penises to appease her spirit.

 Bizarrely, the strategy worked, and the villagers were able to catch fish again and so they continued to erect more carvings in her honor.

