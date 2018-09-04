The SEXY ESTHER PASSARIS reveals the day Equity CEO, JAMES MWANGI, almost had SEX with her by force

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - Equity Bank CEO, James Mwangi, once blackmailed sexy Nairobi Women Rep, Esther Passaris, and sabotaged her business after she refused to have sex with him.





This happened when the beautiful businesswoman turned politician was running Adopt-a-Light project, an initiative where she was lighting up the streets of Nairobi.





Esther Passaris met Mwangi through a mutual friend and she requested him to sponsor the project.





Passaris was also supposed to run an advertisement campaign for the bank on the street light poles.





Mwangi gave Esther a listening ear and promised to fund her project.





They exchanged phone numbers and started communicating; little did she know that he was just after sex.





Mwangi lured Esther Passaris with a loan to start the multi-million project.





She even imported high mast structures from South Africa to start the lighting project.





However, things went south after the randy CEO started soliciting for sex from her and she turned him down.





When she refused to open her servers to Mwangi, he started blackmailing her and breached the contract for the Adopt-a-Light project.

She incurred losses when Equity Bank terminated the contract under instructions of Mwangi and her business was brought to a halt.





Mwangi then started harassing Passaris after she failed to repay a loan she had taken from the bank to start the multi-million project by sending unlicensed debt collectors to recover her assets.





In case you missed Esther Passaris’ post narrating how James Mwangi sexually harassed her and messed up her business after she refused to sleep with him, you can read it here.





HOW IT ALL STARTED





This is the story of how Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi destroyed my business after ‪ # ‎ ISaidNo.





In 2006, I met Mwangi through a mutual friend and he soon agreed to bring his organization on board the Adopt A Light project by sponsoring and running an advertising campaign for the bank on 400 streetlight poles as well as High Mast structures.





In fact, this act of corporate social responsibility is captured in their company records.





The campaign was supposed to be rolled out on Thika Road and Outering Road among other locations.





In anticipation of this business, Adopt A Light took a facility with Equity Bank and ordered the High Mast structures from our partners in South Africa.





However, the whole project was thwarted before it could take off after Mwangi made several sexual advances towards me and I…



