The scary moment a lion jumps into an open tourist van in zoo and did the unthinkable(VIDEO)

Saturday, September 08, 2018-This shocking moment a lion climbed into an open tourist van was caught on camera and it's going viral online.

The tourists were visiting a Crimean Safari when the lion at the Taigan Safari Park took time out of her nap to join them.

The feline did not only provide a unique photo shoot opportunity to the  tourists, who were scared in the beginning, but also tried to get behind the wheel for the tour.


Watch the video below.
