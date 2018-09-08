The scary moment a lion jumps into an open tourist van in zoo and did the unthinkable(VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 08:51
Saturday, September 08, 2018-This shocking moment a lion climbed into an open tourist van was caught on camera and it's going viral online.
The tourists were visiting a Crimean Safari when the lion at the Taigan Safari Park took time out of her nap to join them.
The feline did not only provide a unique photo shoot opportunity to the tourists, who were scared in the beginning, but also tried to get behind the wheel for the tour.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.