The rich also cry as UHURU’s sister, KRISTINA PRATT, sues a man for paltry 5 million debt even as Kenyans cry of harsh economic times

Monday September 17, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s elder sister has moved to court to recover her sh5 million from Karen Country Club.





Kristina Pratt sued former captain of Karen Country Club, Richard Thande , for failing to repay a sh5 million debt.





She moved to Nairobi’s Milimani Commercial Courts seeking for the repayment of her money with immediate effect.





According to documents filed in court, Thande breached a repayment deal reached in November 2011 that directed him to make monthly payments of sh 20,000 to clear the debt.





“The plaintiff (Mrs. Pratt) avers that the defendant (Mr. Thande) has since entering the agreements only paid a sum of Sh20,000,” the documents read in part.





“The plaintiff further avers that despite numerous requests and demands in June 2018 to the defendant to refund the remaining sum of Sh4,980,000, the defendant has declined to settle the same,” the papers add.





Thande was to pay Uhuru’s sister sh20, 000 every month for 250 months or 20 years to complete payment but has since reneged on that deal prompting Pratt to move to court.



