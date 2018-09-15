Loading...

The moment a popular comedian was knocked out in a prank gone wrong in a mall (VIDEO)

, , , , 12:44

Monday, September 24, 2018 - Popular American Instagram comedian, Steven Jo, was knocked out by a man in a mall, in a prank gone wrong.

The video shows the comedian approaching the man just as he was entering the mall.

As the comedian made an attempt to pull a stunt, he got knocked out by the man who clearly wasn't in the mood for stupid jokes.

The comedian laughed off the incident saying:

Yeah I got knocked TF OUT ima take this L, the stuff I do to make y’all laugh   crazy but I WILL NEVER DIE ! 

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>>
Credit: @StevenJo

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on 6 football matches played today where you can make over Sh5,000 from just Sh200.

Monday, September 24, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on. ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno