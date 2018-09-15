The moment a popular comedian was knocked out in a prank gone wrong in a mall (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 12:44
Popular American Instagram comedian, Steven Jo, was knocked out by a man in a mall, in a prank gone wrong.
StevenJo
The video shows the comedian approaching the man just as he was entering the mall.
As the comedian made an attempt to pull a stunt, he got knocked out by the man who clearly wasn't in the mood for stupid jokes.
The comedian laughed off the incident saying:
“Yeah I got knocked TF OUT ima take this L, the stuff I do to make y’all laugh
crazy but I WILL NEVER DIE !
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST