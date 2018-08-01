The moment ELACHI used pepper spray to scare MCAs who wanted to eject her from office (VIDEO)

, , , , 11:06

Monday, September 10, 2018 - Embattled Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi was caught on camera on Monday spraying an unidentified substance in the air when MCAs wanted to eject her from office.

From the clip, Elachi, who is seen spraying a toxic substance in the air just when the angry MCAs had stormed her office forcing them to retreat while coughing.

A female MCA later accused Elachi of using pepper spray on her.

The Nairobi County MCAs voted overwhelmingly to impeach Elachi last week, accusing her of using taxpayers’ money to undergo plastic surgery in the US.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 6 football matches with 15 odds - Don’t miss this opportunity to make easy cash

Monday, September 10, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on....

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno