The late MONICA’s father almost fainted while viewing lifeless body of his daughter during requiem mass (PHOTOs).

Thursday, September 27, 2018

-A requiem mass of the late Monica Kimani, who was murdered at her Kilimani apartment, was held at MKU grounds on Thursday ahead of the burial.





Somber mood engulfed the mass as friends and relatives gathered to mourn the young lady who was killed in cold blood and her throat slit.





Monica’s father almost fainted when he was viewing the lifeless body of his daughter.





