The incredible moment a brave LADY gives birth in passenger seat of a moving car (WATCH)

, , , , 11:13

Monday, September 10, 2018 - This brave woman gave birth in the car while her husband was rushing her to hospital.

From the video that since gone viral, she could be heard screaming in pain in the passenger seat of the moving car.

After a brief moment of intense pain, the baby popped out much to the relief of the mother and her husband.

This is the personification of the strength of a woman.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 6 football matches with 15 odds - Don’t miss this opportunity to make easy cash

Monday, September 10, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on....

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno