The house of Ex-Presidential candidate ABDUBA DIDA raided and questionable items found including SEX Pills.

 Thursday, September 20, 2018-Police raided the house of Ex-Presidential Candidate, Abduba  Dida,  located in South C and found questionable items.
Neighbours are said to have alerted police after they suspected there were  illegal activities that were being carried out in Dida’s house which he has rented  out.

The tenants moved  in September last  year and the neighbours have been seeing frequent movement of young people in and out of the house.

When police raided the house, they  found sex enhancement pills, foreign currencies, recording cameras and other suspicious items hidden under the mattress.

Here’s a  video of the raid in Dida’s  house  courtesy of NTV.



