The Chinese continue urinating on Kenyans, they are now going shopping using our police cars (PHOTO)
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Saturday, September 15, 2018 - The Chinese have been flocking the Country and operating with impunity.
Most of them are in the Country illegally and they still behave as if they own us because of the huge loans the Government has taken from China.
A concerned Kenyan captured these two Chinese who were doing shopping with a police car.
These guys are really urinating on us.
Check out the photo.
