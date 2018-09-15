The Chinese continue urinating on Kenyans, they are now going shopping using our police cars (PHOTO)

, , , , , 10:54


Saturday, September 15, 2018 - The Chinese have been flocking the Country and operating with impunity.

Most of them are in the Country illegally and they still behave as if they own us because of the huge loans the Government has taken from China.

A concerned Kenyan captured these two Chinese who were doing shopping with a police car.

These guys are really urinating on us.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, September 14, 2018 -  The Premier is back with a bang after the much frowned upon international FIFA week. Several matches are...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno