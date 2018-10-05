Teller/ Bookkeeper Job in Kenya

Teller/ Bookkeeper

Job Reference T.B.K./2018

The incumbent shall be required to provide a consistently high quality frontline transaction service and deliver exceptional experience to customers encompassing the cashing of cheques and other items, acceptance of deposits and the provision of change.

Understand the risks associated with the control and handling of cash, and maintain effective controls to manage these risks.

Proactively cross sell SACCO products to our members with focus on transactional business and digital channels in line with the Performance Contract. Maintain a high level of integrity and ethical standards.

Duties

Telling

· Attend to cheque encashment and withdrawals in all accepted currencies according to laid-down procedures.

· Attend to change transactions. Accept cheque and/or cash deposits in all accepted currencies, according to laid-down procedures.

· Assist with finalizing cash transactions captured by officers who do not operate tills. o Ensure that cheques included in deposits are checked in terms of Duty of Care obligations.

· Ensure that all items cashed are within laid-down limits and refer all transactions exceeding limits to the appropriate area for authorization.

· Ensure that items cashed are technically correct and signed, according to laid-down instructions.

· Attend to value transactions, e.g. Financial Transfers etc, according to customized job description.

Control of cash

· Ensure that all laid-down policies and procedures regarding the handling, locking away and security of cash are adhered to.

· Ensure that cash holdings are kept within prescribed limits at all times. o Balance cash daily and report any differences promptly.

Pro-active selling

· Identify opportunities for migrating customers to more appropriate and cost-effective channels. i.e. Mobile/Internet/ATMS whichever is most suitable.

· Identify and close on quality sales as per the Performance Contract.

Compliance

· Responsible for the implementation and adoption within the Branch of all Compliance, Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions related requirements contained in policies, procedures and processes. This includes the consideration and approval of customers including those that require being subjected to Enhanced Due Diligence for on-boarding and continued business.

Customer service:

· Carry out regular survey to monitor customer satisfaction.

· Resolve customer complaint and where not in position direct them to the superior.

· Create a communication system that transcends the organization and customers to promote conducive working relations.

· Seek possible solutions for customer concerns in line with the SACCO’s policy and advise them accordingly.

· Keep an up to date complaint register and keep track of complaints in order to takeappropriate action.

· Provide the customers with the highest quality required services.

· Perform any other duty as may be directed

Requirements

· Be of exemplary integrity and honest

· Have excellent financial analysis skills

· Be decisive and possess quick judgment skills

· Possess excellent business writing skills

· Possess leadership and supervisory skills

· Possess analytical and critical thinking skills

· Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Be able to motivate and mentor a team

· Be a team player

· Be proactive and possess initiative

Qualifications

· Diploma in related field. In progress of certification in a relevant field.

· At least three (3) years relevant experience in the same or related position

· Be between 24 – 30 years of age.

DISCLAIMER

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.

How to apply

Market yourself by sending a one-page cover letter about yourself and achievement to date together with your CV& I.D. Card(in PDFformat as one document)clearly indicating “TELLER/BOOKKEEPER” on the subject line to applications@dnajobs.co.ke before 5th October 2018 at 6.00 p.m.