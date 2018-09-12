Teach our boys not to rape and mutilate women, JULIE GICHURU weighs in on SHARON OTIENO’s murder (LOOK)

Wednesday, September 12, 2018-

Media personality, Julie Gichuru, has condemned the brutal murder of Sharon Otieno, a University student, whose death has been linked to her clandestine affair with Migori Governor, Okoth Obando.





The 26-year old was seven months pregnant for the governor and she was killed at a time when a journalist was investigating the affair.





Taking to Instagram, the former Citizen TV news anchor revealed that as much as some girls depend on sponsors for their financial freedom, this should not justify the brutal deaths that have been witnessed in the country.





She also told off those claiming that Sharon knew what she was getting herself into by adding that boys should be taught not to abuse and rape women.





Check out the screenshots below.







