Study reveals the most dangerous SEX position and why men should be careful while at it.

Friday, September 07, 2018 - It is all fun and games until you sustain a serious injury while having sex.





Injuries during sex are quite uncommon but most go unreported due to the embarrassment that comes with it hence people seek treatment low key.





According to research, one of the most common sexual positions has also emerged as the most dangerous.





The woman-on-top (Cow Girl) position was held responsible for half of all penile fractures sustained during intercourse in cases recorded at three hospitals, according to scientists in Brazil.

Scientists say this may be because the woman controls the penis with her entire body weight landing on it and is unable to interrupt it when it suffers a ‘wrong way penetration’.





"Our study supports the fact that sexual intercourse with 'woman on top' is the potentially riskiest sexual position related to penile fracture,” the study published in Advances in Urology concluded.





On the same breathe, the man-on-top or missionary, was declared the safest sex position.





"When the man is controlling the movement, he has better chances of stopping the penetration energy in response to the pain related to the penis harm, minimising it."





This shows that despite being boneless, penises can actually break and it’s a situation no man would want to find himself in.



