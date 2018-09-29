Stop speaking for NASA because you were bought cheaply by UHURU & RUTO – WETANGULA tells RAILA ODINGA

07:15

Saturday September 29, 2018-Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga to desist from talking about NASA coalition affairs because he is no longer a senior member of the alliance.

Speaking in Eldoret on Friday, Wetangula said Raila Odinga has since joined Jubilee Party and he should not talk about NASA affairs.

“He should speak for ODM because NASA has its summit body, which has not met to make any decisions that Raila speaks for us,” Wetang’ula said.

The outspoken lawmaker said NASA leaders, including Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka, have not and were unlikely to meet soon to discuss the future of the coalition.

He faulted Raila Odinga for agreeing to back President Uhuru Kenyatta on the eight per cent VAT on fuel, "yet the parties had not made such a decision".

The Kenyan DAILY POST
