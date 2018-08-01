Stop shedding crocodile tears, you got Kenyans into this mess - DUALE tells MPs over fuel tax as he says ROTICH is going nowhere

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has asked MPs to stop hypocrisy in their threats to impeach Finance Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, over the new fuel tax.





Speaking in Barsaloi, Samburu North, Duale said that Rotich is just implementing a law that was passed by Parliament in 2013 to help the Government finance the 2018/ 2019 national budget.





“MPs are now crying, stop shedding crocodile tears, wananchi have a right to cry but you MPs stop your hypocrisy because if you approve a budget in the House you must provide in the Finance Bill how that budget will be financed,” said Duale.





The Majority Leader disclosed that the MPs passed the VAT Bill in 2013 and they should blame themselves for putting Kenyans into this mess and not Rotich.





“The MPs passed a bill suspending implementation of the tax law on petroleum until 2022 but as at now that bill is not a law without a signature from Head of State,” he said.



