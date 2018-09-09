Stop borrowing! I warned you before and now it is coming back to haunt you-RAILA tells UHURU

Sunday September 9, 2018 -Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop borrowing in order to ease the burden on Kenyans and reduce the country’s debt burden.





Speaking in Bondo yesterday where he attended a function at the home of his nephew, Jaoko Oburu, Raila said Uhuru can achieve his Big Four Agenda without subjecting already burdened Kenyans to more taxation.





He called on the President to create a conversation to end all the nonsense to do with the fuel tax for Kenyans to move on.





“The debt is already too heavy for Kenyans to carry and we are calling on the Government to find ways of raising funds without raising taxes,” Raila said.





“I can advise Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on how they can deal with the debt burden.”





“It can be done because we did it during the Grand Coalition Government,” he added.



