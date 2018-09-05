Starehe MP Jaguar’s SEXY baby mama, MAGDA, treated to a lavish baby shower (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Njagua’s baby mama, Magda Ngima, is expecting her second child.

Ngima, who is the mother to the musician turned politician’s first born daughter, Tamara, was treated to a lavish baby shower by friends and family.





Ngima and Jaguar are no longer an item but they co-parent their daughter together.





Jaguar has three kids, two girls, and one boy with different women and he’s yet to settle down.





