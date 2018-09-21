Speaker MUTURI threatened to beat me to death after I heckled him, I stood my ground and vowed to fight back – ODM MP reveals

Friday September 21, 2018 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has narrated how Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, threatened to beat him after MPs protested over the Finance Bill 2018.





The incident happened on Thursday after Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, claimed that Speaker Muturi rigged the popular vote that had said no to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal of reducing fuel tax to 8 percent from 16 percent.





Speaking on Radio Jambo’s ‘Mazungumzo Waziwazi’ later at night, Arati alleged that Muturi was unhappy with his opposition of the proposal and his mode of expression.

He said Muturi warned him that he would have hurt him noting that he, however, responded with similar vigour.





“Spika Muturi alinitishia eti tungekuwa nje ya bunge angenipiga. Lakini nilimwambia kuwa pia mimi ni mwanaume” (he threatened that he would have beaten me up were we somewhere else but I told him off),’’ said the MP.





The MP also vowed to lead a motion to oust the Speaker and several other members of the house leadership for allegedly aiding in the passage of the bill which was opposed by the majority.



