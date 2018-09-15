Speaker JUSTIN MUTURI now in trouble as angry MPs move to impeach him after the passage of UHURU/ RUTO’s punitive tax by force

Friday September 21, 2018 - A section of Members of Parliament across the political divide have now threatened to impeach Speaker Justin Muturi for allegedly imposing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tax proposals on the House.





Addressing the press after the passing of President Kenyatta’s proposals to the Finance Bill 2018, the MPs cited dictatorship and strong-arming in the manner the proposals were passed.





Led by Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, the MPs who were opposed to Uhuru’s tax proposal, said that they would immediately begin the process of impeaching the Speaker.





“That is the process we are starting and he will go,” said Arati.





Similar sentiments were expressed by Laikipia Woman Representative, Catherine Waruguru, who said that she was disappointed in Speaker Muturi in the way he acted on the tax proposal.





“I am extremely disappointed by the proceedings in the Parliament this afternoon bearing in mind this was a special sitting we had matters of national importance that we were set to discuss but it has turned out to be a showdown dictatorship and democracy,” Waruguru said.





“I am deeply concerned with the dictatorship which has been exhibited in this Parliament and Hon. Justin Muturi I respect you a lot but, in this matter, there is a problem and you were not a patriot this afternoon,” added the legislator.



