SONKO’s PR stunt backfires on him; caught red-handed lying about coolers he donated to Pumwani- See where he ‘stole’ them from

Thursday September 20, 2018 -Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been caught red-handed lying about the coolers that he took to Pumwani Hospital claiming it is his personal donations.





This is after it emerged that Sonko lifted the coolers from Mama Lucy Hospital and took them to Pumwani under false pretence.





According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nairobi Secretary Alex Thuranira, the cool boxes were taken from Mama Lucy Hospital, and Sonko should not lie to Kenyans.





“He got them from Mama Lucy Hospital Mercy.”





“Now Mama Lucy doesn’t have cool boxes.”





“They have all been moved,” Thuranira said on Twitter.





The KPMDU official further accused the Governor of pulling public relations stunts at Pumwani which would backfire badly on him.





On Wednesday, the Nairobi Governor posted pictures of cool boxes being delivered to the Pumwani Hospital that has been dogged with claims of mismanagement, noting that it is his personal donation, but as it has turned out, he was pulling another publicity stunt.





