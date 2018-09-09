SONKO tells the DCI/DPP to arrest OBADO for impregnating a school girl and killing her and BABY-He’s such a reckless guy

06:45


Sunday September 9, 2018-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lambasted his Migori counterpart, Okoth Obado, for sleeping with the late Sharon Otieno with a condom and in the process impregnating her.

Speaking yesterday, Sonko sensationally claimed Obado, whose personal assistant is a key suspect, should be arrested and charged with murder of the 26-year-old pregnant woman and her baby.

The Governor noted that Sharon was killed because she refused to heed Obado’s advice to procure an abortion.

"Sharon was killed with her unborn baby because Obado wanted her to procure abortion.”

“Why didn't he use condom?”

“He is very ignorant and naive,” said Sonko.

 "Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, should stop playing with people's mind.”

“Obado must be arrested and charged with murder. Let him go to jail," he said.

Sonko asked fellow Governors to defend a killer in the name of Governor Okoth Obado and let the law take its course.

The Kenyan DAILY POST


photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 10 football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh400.

Sunday, September 09, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers to UEFA Nations...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno