SONKO tells the DCI/DPP to arrest OBADO for impregnating a school girl and killing her and BABY-He’s such a reckless guy

Sunday September 9, 2018 -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lambasted his Migori counterpart, Okoth Obado, for sleeping with the late Sharon Otieno with a condom and in the process impregnating her.





Speaking yesterday, Sonko sensationally claimed Obado, whose personal assistant is a key suspect, should be arrested and charged with murder of the 26-year-old pregnant woman and her baby.





The Governor noted that Sharon was killed because she refused to heed Obado’s advice to procure an abortion.





"Sharon was killed with her unborn baby because Obado wanted her to procure abortion.”





“Why didn't he use condom?”





“He is very ignorant and naive,” said Sonko.





"Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, should stop playing with people's mind.”





“Obado must be arrested and charged with murder. Let him go to jail," he said.





Sonko asked fellow Governors to defend a killer in the name of Governor Okoth Obado and let the law take its course.





