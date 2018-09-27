SONKO taken to court as it emerges that he gave sh200, 000 bribe to union officials to call off strike over unpaid salaries

Thursday September 27, 2018-Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has testified against two county union officials who were charged with corruption.

Speaking before the judge, Sonko denied ever giving a bribe to the officials to call off strike over unpaid salaries.

He revealed that he uses people whom he trusts and gadgets to record those who try to solicit for bribes from him, and that he has video and audio recording to prove his claims.

Sonko noted that he has no apologies to make over his behaviour of recording people with his sophisticated gadgets.

“I did not offer any offer and anyone who asks for bribe from me, it is known what I do,” said Sonko.

However, the Governor admitted to facing challenges when he took over from his predecessor but quashed claims that the wrangles are persistent.

