SONKO in trouble over infant deaths at PUMWANI Hospital as doctors turn on him-He will regret his populist decision

Tuesday September 17, 2018 -Doctors have turn against Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko for the expose at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, where he uncovered dead bodies of babies wrapped in polythene bags, a move that angered him to the point of suspending senior doctors and staff at the facility over alleged laxity and an attempt to hide details of infant deaths .





Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials who termed it as a populist move that will only worsen the situation.





Led by KMPDU National Chairman Samuel Oroko , the doctors opposed the Governor's decision, asserting that the management of the health sector deserved to be treated better.

"We need to avoid reactionary approaches and populist actions.”





“ The best solution is to sit with the management, staff and mothers who have delivered at Pumwani Hospital to come up with viable solutions to the challenges they are facing," stated Oroko.





Oroko revealed that the staff and equipment at the facility are overworked and appealed for the hiring of more doctors and nurses to avoid delays in attending to mothers seeking to deliver at the hospital.





"It is not a secret that there is a shortage of surgeons that can attend to mothers that require a surgery.”





“We are also aware that one nurse at the hospital is required to attend to at least 20 mothers in the labour ward and this can be overwhelming," revealed Oroko.





