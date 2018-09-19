SONKO fears the truth like hell! See what he did to Nairobi CEC for Health for revealing the real truth on Pumwani infant deaths

Wednesday September 19, 2018 -The Pumwani Maternity saga, in which Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko exposed the hospital over infant deaths, has taken another twist.





This is after Sonko suspended four top county officials accusing them of ‘insubordination’ on the Pumwani Hospital saga.





Sonko suspended County Secretary Peter Kariuki, Health CEC Vesca Kangogo, Chief Officer Health Services Mahat Jimale and County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka for contradicting him over Pumwani deaths.





The officials contradicted Sonko’s assertion of negligence in the death of 11 infants whose bodies were found stuffed in paper bags at Pumwani Maternity Hospital on Monday.





Addressing the media at the maternity hospital on Tuesday, Ms. Kangogo, who was flanked by Mr. Jimale, said the deaths of 11 babies occurred from operations that are normal to health, not as Sonko wants people to believe.





