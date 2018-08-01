Someone should make sure UHURU/ RUTO watch this video and act accordingly - They are killing Kenyans.

Monday, September 03, 2018 - If indeed Uhuru and Ruto care about Kenyans, they should watch this video and stop their voodoo economics.

This is from a show depicting a US Senator explaining how African Governments are taxing their poor citizens to the grave.

He breaks it down succinctly how oppressive tax regiments by most African countries put off potential investors and kills the entrepreneurial spirit.

This sorry state of affairs leaves Africans at the mercy loans from China and charities.

Talking of loans, Kenya’s public debt has reached a tipping point with over 40% of revenue generated going to service loans.

This is very relevant with Kenya in the wake of the 16% VAT on fuel prices that just came into effect.

Watch this video below and share to make sure this message reaches Uhuru.

The LINK>>>>
