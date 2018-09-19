Some of the Kenyan LADIES will never see heaven, See how this LADY terrorized a boychild on WhatsApp(Chats).

Wednesday, September 19,2018

- Some of the Kenyan ladies are just heartless and ruthless.





They will dump you like garbage and move on to another man.





They don’t even remember the good things you did for them when you were dating.





We came across these chats of a lady mocking her ex-lover and treating him a tissue paper after he initiated a conversation.





We keep on telling you that the only woman you should trust is your own mother.





Just check out this WhatsApp conversation and see how ladies can be heartless.







